LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, a Plainview man accepted a plea deal for child pornography charges.

According to court records, Jacob Cory Penton, 30, admitted in a plea agreement he knowingly received and distributed child pornography.

Court documents showed the United States Department of Homeland Security received information on Penton in April 2021. On an encrypted chat platform, Penton openly spoke of his sexual interest in children, and he also admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

In court-ordered information from the chat platform, 15 images of child pornography were found under Penton’s user account. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security also obtained Penton’s phone with a search warrant and found “approximately 19 images and 17 videos of child pornography.”

If a judge approves the plea agreement, Penton’s penalties will be decided at a later date and could include: