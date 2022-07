A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HALE COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a crash late Thursday night on County Road 95 east of Plainview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jerry Alan Cox, 69, of Plainview, was eastbound on CR 95 on a 2004 Honda Foreman ES ATV, according to DPS. Cox went into a side skid, rolled over and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cox was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m., DPS said.