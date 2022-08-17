Image of Sabas Rodriguez courtesy of Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Plainview man pleaded guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography in a Lubbock County courtroom on Monday.

According to court documents, Sabas “Bash” Rodriguez, 36, admitted to transporting child pornography through the internet by Dropbox or Google photos.

During the investigation, authorities learned Rodriguez frequently visited a Dropbox account to access graphic video of minors.

According to court documents, at least one of the videos contained a prepubescent male performing a sexual act.

Authorities executed a search warrant of Rodriguez’s residence in February 2021 and collected Rodriguez’s computers, cell phones, and other digital media.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez remained in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.