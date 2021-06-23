Plainview opens new Aquatic Center

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Early on a windy, cloudy day in Plainview, city officials gathered to cut the ribbon for the new Aquatic Center.

The long-awaited $3.7 million project has been under construction for the last couple of years.

The city assistant manager, Jeff Johnson, said the project hit a few roadblocks that caused delays.

“We had a few bumps in the road along the way,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, some projects are as smooth as glass, and others tend to have problems.”

Johnson also said the project continuously got attention from the locals during construction. Many children strained to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.

“A lot of kids during construction would line up along the fence and ask when it was going to be open,” Johnson said. “We did show a few of them some of the construction phases.”

Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes commemorated the event by even taking a turn down the waterslide. The Mayor said now that the water park is finished. It has something for everyone.

“It’s got features for every age. We have a splash pad for the younger kids,” said Starnes.

The Center includes a wading pool section, a climbing wall, a waterslide, and a play area for children. The news of the water park being complicated has already spread through the neighborhood.

One of the Aquatic Center’s lifeguards, Jacob Griezo, said a ton of children came out for their soft opening last week.

“It was a good turnout. It was a lot of kids that came. They really enjoyed the slide and the rock-climbing wall and the waterslide. They loved that,” Griezo said.