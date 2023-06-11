PLAINVIEW, Texas– Trent Thompson, 22, an escaped inmate from Plainview’s Formby Unit, was found and taken into custody Sunday Morning, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The TDCJ said in social media post Thompson was last seen just before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Formby Unit. Thompson was convicted of three counts of Aggravated Robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County. He was also convicted of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant in Coleman County, according to the TDCJ.

He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

The Plainview Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com it had reason to believe Mr. Thompson was dangerous due to his previous criminal history.

The TDCJ advised the public not to approach Thompson but to “contact your local law enforcement.”