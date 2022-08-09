PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night.

Read the full release by PPD below:

On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27.

Officers arrived at IHOP and spoke to two persons who reported to have been attacked by three other individuals. During the conflict, one of the attackers is said to have displayed a handgun and threatened others with the weapon.

The suspects fled the scene south on I-27 before police arrived.

All parties in this offense have been identified and this incident is still under investigation.

No gunshots were fired during this event. The two victims sustained minor injury during the conflict and were treated on scene by City of Plainview EMS.