Plainview PD recover stolen guns in search warrant

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, the Plainview Police Department announced the recovery of stolen firearms after a warrant was served on January 6th, according to a press release from the Plainview Police Department.

The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

On Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 members of the Plainview Police Department Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions served a search warrant at 802 Denver in Plainview Texas. This search warrant was an effort to recover stolen firearms taken recently from multiple burglaries. Through diligent and skilled investigative work, Detectives identified the suspect in this crime and the location of the stolen property. Firearms taken from three different victims were recovered and are back in safe hands. Two juveniles were taken into custody. The Plainview Police Department wants to remind everyone to be safe and secure your property. Lock your vehicles and remove valuables. Be observant of suspicious activity and if you see something, say something.