Plainview PD said officers catch burglar in the act

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A man who police said may be connected to multiple burglaries and robberies was caught and arrested while attempting to commit burglary at an Allsup’s, according to a news release from the City of Plainview.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at about 1:50 a.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Allsup’s Convenience Store located at 1307 W. 24th in Plainview. This particular store had been burglarized twice before in just the last three months. When officers arrived, they found a front window broken and 18 year old Zachary Finch still inside the store. Finch was quickly apprehended while attempting to flee through the front door. While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Finch ran from police custody but was again apprehended. Finch is believed to be responsible for the previous two burglaries at that Allsup’s as well as multiple car burglaries and a recent robbery. Those offenses are still under investigation. Finch also had warrants for his arrest for traffic offenses. The on-duty police officers arrived quickly, covering all exits to the store resulting in the capture of this repeat offender. Finch was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, escape, as well as for the warrants.