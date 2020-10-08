Plainview Police arrest juvenile in Allsup’s shooting

PLAINVIEW, Texas– The Plainview Police Department confirmed in a news release that an arrest was made in the September 25 shooting incident at Allsup’s Convenience Store in Plainview.

At 9:13 p.m., October 7, officers arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting, and he was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center where he was held Thursday.

Read the full news release from police below:

On October 7, 2020 at 9:13 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers arrested a sixteen-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at the Allsup’s Convenience store on September 25, 2020. The juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center where he is being held.

The case is still under investigation and we believe that we have identified all persons involved. We would like to thank the citizens of Plainview for providing Crimestopper tips that assisted us in our investigation.

