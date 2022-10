LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview Police Department responded Sunday to 715 Mikwee Street for man who was cut in the neck and injured.

Plainview PD said in a press release that the suspect, identified as Nick Griego, cut the victim during an argument. He left the scene and was later found and arrested at his home.

Griego was transported to Hale County jail, the press release said. The victim was taken to Lubbock via EMS and was in “stable condition.”