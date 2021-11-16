Plainview Police arrest woman, accuse her of smuggling several people, including a minor

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday that a woman had been arrested November 11 and charged with smuggling a person under the age of 18.

PPD said an officer stopped a vehicle for an unrestrained front passenger and noticed eight other passengers in the back of the vehicle.

Aneyira Nava, of Mexico, provided the officer with a Consular Identification Card, but no other documentation, according to the release.

PPD said all but two of the passengers also only provided Mexico Consular Identification.

According to the release, officers learned that all of the passengers arrived in the U.S. across the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on November 5. Additionally, one of the passengers identified themselves as a 17-year-old.

According to the release, the passengers were taken to a safe location and released without charges after PPD consulted with federal agents.

