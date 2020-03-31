Plainview Police Department cracking down on drag racing, speeding

This is a press release from the City of Plainview.

The City of Plainview’s Police Department has made concerted efforts to curb excess speed, reckless driving, tire screeching and other known offenses related to “drag racing” and are asking the public to help.

“We have been aware of the problem and are doing what we can to cite individuals caught drag racing,” says Police Chief Ken Coughlin. “However, we need the public’s help. If you hear or see someone drag racing, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency number.”

The Police Department’s non-emergency phone number is 296.1182. Any information including the vehicle location, vehicle description and the direction the vehicle is traveling would be helpful in reporting information to the Police Department.

“We ask for the public’s patience in curtailing this problem,” say Coughlin. “We may be attending to other calls at the moment but giving us as much information as possible will increase the possibility of us finding those who are committing ‘drag racing’ offenses.”

Several City ordinances and state statutes address a variety of offenses related to “drag racing” such as City Ordinance Sec. 12.01.005 – Causing tires to screech and/or causing rear portion of vehicle to sway from side to side; Texas Transportation Code § 545.420 Racing on Highway – a person may not participate in any manner in a race, drag race or acceleration contest, exhibition of vehicle speed or acceleration or a vehicle speed competition or contest or Texas Transportation Code § 545.401 Reckless Driving – a person commits an offense if the person drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

Police have recently cited five individuals within the past several days and impounded four cars for various offenses connected to “drag racing.” Impounded cars and/or a variety of fines can cost between $200 – $1000.