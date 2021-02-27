Plainview Police Dept. receives award from the Texas Law Enforcement Recognition Program

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:



The City of Plainview Police Department was recently recognized as a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program. This is the second time the Police Department has received this this award.

This past Tuesday at the City Council Meeting, former Plainview Chief of Police, Ken Coughlin, represented the Texas Police Chief’s Association and presented the award to current Police Chief Derrick Watson. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in March.

Begun in 2006, the Recognition Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. They cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

The process is voluntary and requires police departments, including Plainview, to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. Beginning in 2019, the department begin the lengthy re-recognition process to maintain the status as a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices.

Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was conducted as well as an on-site review in December by trained Police Chiefs from other areas of the state. The results of the review were then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Recognition Committee for final analysis to determine who receives “Recognized” status award.

“Your Plainview Police Department is definitely one of the best and this recognition is due to the hard work of my predecessor and staff,” said Police Chief Derrick Watson. “Furthermore, this independent review process of the department’s operations demonstrates to the citizens of Plainview that the department is not only conforming to regulations but going above and beyond in their operations.”

For more information regarding the program, visit the Texas Police Chiefs Association website at http://www.texaspolicechiefs.org or contact the City of Plainview Police Department at 296-1182.

