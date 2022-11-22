PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Tuesday, the Plainview Police Department said it has received multiple calls regarding telephone scams and threats of violence.

“Callers report receiving phone calls from individuals demanding money to ensure the safe return of children or threatening acts of violence as retaliation for things that happened in other cities,” a press release from PPD said.

Police said anyone who receives these calls should report them as scams or harassment to be investigated accordingly.

The Plainview Police Department offered these actions to take if contacted: