The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

On June 19th, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to a vehicle crash in the 600 block of West 28th Street in Plainview. The driver of the blue Nissan was not responsive.

The vehicle had been driven off of the road striking a chain link fence. The driver, Alan Sepeda, (61) of Plainview, was pronounced dead after being taken to Covenant Hospital. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, June 20th, and the preliminary finding of the medical exam and accident investigation show that Sepeda suffered a fatal medical event while driving, resulting in loss of control of the vehicle.

No other person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other injuries are reported. The City of Plainview Police Department Traffic Unit is still in the process of investigating this vehicle crash and collecting relevant information.

(Press release from City of Plainview)