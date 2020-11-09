Plainview Police searching for suspect who pulled gun on victim at apartment complex

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A suspect remained at large on Monday after a Plainview Police report stated he pulled a gun on a victim at an apartment complex in Plainview over the weekend.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Plainview Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Stonebriar Apartment Complex, 1500 Yonkers Street, according to a police report.

The suspect, who was not yet identified by police, walked into an apartment looking for his former girlfriend.

The victim then confronted the suspect who drew a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the victim, according to the report.

Then, the suspect left the apartment and shot a tire of a vehicle in the parking lot before leaving the scene.

Police were still searching for the suspect on Monday, and there was no description available.