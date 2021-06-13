Plainview recognized as Silver Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful

PLAINVIEW and AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Keep Texas Beautiful via the City of Plainview:

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Silver Star Affiliate, a designation granted to only 17 of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Silver Star recognition is the second-highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

To remain in good standing with KTB, community affiliates must submit a report, pay dues, attend training and participate in a KTB-endorsed activity annually. In 2004, the organization introduced the concept of Silver Star recognition to reward those communities who sought to go above and beyond the established requirements.

To achieve this Silver Star status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their partnerships and underserved populations, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs. KTB will formally recognize Silver Star communities during its 54th Annual Conference in June.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Silver Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”

In 2020 alone, KTB affiliates engaged 20,917 volunteers who contributed 37,857 hours to collect 1 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways. Plainview successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and beautify and enhance the local community.

Keep Plainview Beautiful participated in the Hike and Bike Trail Clean Up at Running Water Draw Regional Park, placing flags on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Annual Tree Give-Away, Community Outreach and Education, Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Drives, 2nd Saturday Recycle Day and the Annual Litter Index.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Silver Star Affiliate,” said Beverly Wall, President. “The committee and volunteers have worked on many projects to Keep Plainview Beautiful – this honor is a testament to everyone’s hard work.”

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play by deploying resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through our Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide assistance and education to support recycling in rural and underserved communities.

Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf.

Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of nearly 300 affiliate member communities, volunteers, and supporters that reach 17 million Texans annually. For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

