Plainview teen dead in Hale County Crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Hale County early Monday morning.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., a Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the crash on FM 400, west of Lancaster Street, according to a DPS news release.

According to DPS, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving eastbound on FM 400 approaching Lancaster Street, and a pedestrian was on the south side of FM 400, west of Lancaster Street.

The pedestrian, later identified as Alvaro Cedillo, 18 of Plainview, attempted to walk across the north side of the road.

The driver of the pickup, Encarnasio Reyna, 64 of Lorenzo, did not see Cedillo and struck him while he was crossing, said DPS.

Cedillo was transported to Covenant Hospital in Plainview where he later died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, said DPS.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.