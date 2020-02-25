Plainview teen rolls pickup, gets issued citation

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Two minors were issued citations, police said, after they rolled over in a vehicle in Plainview on Monday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Plainview Police responded to the crash at 2900 Business Park Drive, according to a police report.

According to the initial report, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 15-year-old, along with a 15-year-old passenger, failed to control speed making a curve at the intersection.

The vehicle left the roadway and resulted in a rollover, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene, but both occupants were not transported, according to the report.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

Citations were issued to both the unlicensed driver, as well as the parent of the unlicensed driver, according to the report.