PLAINVIEW, Texas — A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Plainview Police Department.

According to PPD, officers found several teenagers who were “frantic” after a fight broke out at a party in the 3300 block of Navajo Trail. Witnesses said a car “drove into the crowd” and ran over a 15-year-old.

The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview by a private vehicle and was later taken to a hospital in Lubbock where he remained in critical condition.

PPD said a suspect was identified, and the investigation was ongoing.

