EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the evening hours of July 4, three vehicles crashed at the intersection of FM 2461 and County Road 542 near Lake Leon.

A golf cart with three 18-year-olds from Plainview, Texas, was turning onto FM 2461 when a 24-year-old driving a Ford Fiesta at an unsafe speed struck the golf cart, then another vehicle.

The driver and a passenger from the golf cart were care flighted to a hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to Eastland Memorial by EMS. Three passengers from Ford were also taken to the hospital by personal conveyance.