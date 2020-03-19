Plainview to close offices, facilities until April 6

PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview. Beginning Friday, March 20th, the City of Plainview will close City facilities to the public until Monday, April 6th. At a noon press conference, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order limiting social gatherings to 10 people – the executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight April 3rd.

City of Plainview employees will continue to report to work and be available to assist through telephone, email and for various city departments, specific departments questions for can be reached at www.plainviewtx.org/RequestTracker.aspx.

“The safety of our employees and citizens is the upmost importance to the City,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “With confirmed viruses in the region and our proximity to I-27 traffic, we felt it prudent to take this step.”

The Finance Office (121 W. 7th) drive through window will be open to accept water bill payments and Municipal Court and Community Development will be accepting payments and pertinent documents via the drive through window located on the west side of City Hall during normal business hours.

The Fair Theater, Rotary Building, Shelter House and Civic Center will be closed to the public and all special event permits issued through May 3rd will be suspended.

The Recycle Center and Landfill will be closed to the public but commercial and residential routes will run as normal, weather pending.

City staff is committed to supporting our community’s efforts to conduct business with the City. Please do so through email, telephone and electronic portals when possible. It is a priority that the City continues to provide the core services of public safety, water/wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal throughout this event.

(This is a press release from Plainview)