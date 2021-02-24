Plainview to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

HALE COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Plainview–Hale County Health Department.

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department has received an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of State Health Services to provide to individuals meeting the Phase 1A or Phase 1B DSHS guidelines. See guidelines below.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, February 26th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Ollie Liner Center, located at 2000 S. Columbia. You must schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.

How do I make an appointment?

The Health Department will begin accepting appointments on Thursday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. To make an appointment, please visit the appointment portal on the City’s website at www.plainviewtx.org or by calling the Health Department at (806) 291-1201. Once appointments are booked for the clinic, the portal and phone number will no longer be available.

Please be advised that vaccine supply is limited. Not all local providers have vaccines each week and the Health Department will notify the public when vaccine clinics are held.

Who’s Eligible to Get the Vaccine Now?

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 18+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Organ transplantation

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

If you have a medical condition not listed above, you may still qualify for the vaccine. Talk to your provider to confirm.