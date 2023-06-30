LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Plainview and the Plainview Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a Ribbon Cutting and Open House for the Plainview Fire Department’s Fire station #2, according to the press release.

The Ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on July 11 at 5:00 p.m. at 2701 Dimmitt Road and citizens were encouraged to attend.

According to the release, the station is a 14,500 square foot building that includes living quarters, a multi-purpose training room, fire administration offices and two and a half truck bays.