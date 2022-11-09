PLAINVIEW, Texas — Voters in Plainview voted 69.25% to 30.75% on Tuesday to ban abortion in city limits and declare it “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” according to unofficial election results.

According to Texas Right to Life, three other cities in Texas passed ordinances against abortion on Election Day: Abilene, Athens and San Angelo.

A similar ordinance outlawing abortion passed in Lubbock in May 2021. Several small cities in the area have also passed the ordinance, according to Texas Right to Life.