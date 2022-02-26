LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview Walk of Fame Committee will host a Plaque Unveiling Ceremony of Joe Garnett’s plaque on Saturday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Fair Theater (717 Broadway). The public is encouraged to attend.

A native of Plainview and Texas Tech graduate, Garnett worked for 22 years as an illustrator. He was an artist from a young child and continued to paint in his retirement.

Garnett illustrated numerous album covers including The Doors “Full Circle” (considered the most creative cover of all time by Rolling Stone), Aretha Franklin “Sparkle”, Jethro Tull “Minstral in the Gallery”, Cheech and Chong’s debut album “Cheech and Chong” and REO Speedwagon “REO Speedwagon”. He also designed movie posters including Bert Reynold’s “Hooper” and Monte Python’s “Life of Brian”.

Besides albums and movies, he was also responsible for creating storyboards for Mazda, Honda, Yamaha and advertising clients Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler/Plymouth, Lockhead Aircraft and others. His work appeared in Time Magazine, Psychology Today, Rolling Stone Magazine and other publications.

While most notable for his abstract or surreal painting style, Garnett also painted landscapes, portraits and still-life with oil and created three dimensional pieces in wood, metal, plastic, fiberglass and clay.

Garnett was also a published writer – he wrote three books of poetry: Tilting Sky, The Green Across My Eyes and Poetry’s Heart and even published one of the books in Korean.

Garnett returned to the Plainview area in 1993. For a time, he gave up painting and picked it up again in. Wayland honored Garnett with a Retrospective Show several years ago and his work was also exhibited at the Buddy Holly Center and Tornado Alley in 2014. Garnett’s work can also be seen in downtown Plainview on the building located at 625 Broadway.

Mr. Garnett passed away in January 2021; however, Walk of Fame Committee Chair Rodney Watson but was able to present the plaque to Garnett before his passing via video conference call. The plaque was installed in late 2021 as part of the Downtown Streetscape Construction Project.

For inclusion on the Plainview’s Walk of Fame, nominees must have been born in Plainview or Hale County (or spent a portion of their formative years/adult years here), received State or National recognition in at least one area of Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Television, Business/Industry or Politics and reflect positively on Plainview/Hale County.

Walk of Fame Committee members include Rodney Watson – Chair, Nicki Logan, Jack Oswald and Lindsie Gerber.

For more information, call 806-296-1100.

