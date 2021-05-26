Plainview woman arrested after crashing into LFR firetruck, charged with DWI

LUBBOCK, Texas – One woman was arrested Tuesday after she drove into a firetruck with its emergency lights on in the 600 block of North Interstate 27, according to Lubbock Police.

A police report said Tiffany Roxann Aguirre, 30, had a “distinct odor of consumed alcohol emitting from [her] breath.” An officer on the scene saw she had trouble standing up straight and was swaying while standing still.

Aguirre told police she thought she was clear, but according to the police report, the area between the firetruck and cement guard rails was “significantly too small for a motor vehicle to enter.”

An officer saw Aguirre had a bump on her head from the crash.

The police report showed inconsistencies in the story Aguirre told police. She told officers she had gotten off work and was headed home but later said she told them she had left a local bar. She also told police she got off work at 12:30 a.m., but she was already at the bar by 11:30 p.m.

According to the police report, the officer asked Aguirre to count backward, starting at 65 and ending at 47. She then started counting “66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71 and 72” before she was able to comprehend what the officer asked her.

Officers on the scene performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Aguirre, and according to the police report, placed her under arrest based on the results.

Police also performed a Texas Forensic Breath Alcohol Test after Aguirre agreed to provide the breath sample police requested.

Aguirre was charged with a second offense DWI and held on a $7,500 bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. She has since posted bond and has been released.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock driver charged after hitting fire truck, LFR says