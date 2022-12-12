LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, a Plainview woman died in a crash on US Highway 84, less than one mile Southeast of Shallowater, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday.

A DPS crash report said it occurred at 12:34 a.m. when Luna Monique Reyes, 28, was traveling north on private roads and failed to yield right of way to Jarrod Louis Kitten, 43, who was towing a tanker east in the right lane of US-84.

The vehicles collided at the intersection. Reyes was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where she was later pronounced dead on scene, DPS said. Kitten was not injured.