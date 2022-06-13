PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Fair Theater presents the 6th Annual Fair Theater Summer Movies Days on Wednesdays in July. This year’s movies are ocean themed – mirroring the Unger Memorial Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program.

Movies scheduled for the program include The Little Mermaid 7/6, Moana 7/13, Free Willy 7/20 and Finding Nemo 7/27. Show times for each movie are 2:00 p.m. On July 20th, the Fair and Library are teaming up to present 20,000 Leagues under the Sea at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $2 for adults, $1 for children and ages 2 and under are free. Concessions will be available including a Snack Pack (small bag of popcorn and a Capri Sun) for $1.00.

Movies to be shown during the program include:

The Little Mermaid (PG)

The Little Mermaid is a 1989 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The 28th Disney animated feature film, it is loosely based on the 1837 Danish fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen. The film tells the story of a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel, who dreams of becoming human and falls in love with a human prince named Eric, which leads her to make a magic deal with the sea witch, Ursula, to become human and be with him. The Little Mermaid was written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and produced by Musker and Howard Ashman, who also wrote the film’s songs with Alan Menken. Menken also composed the film’s score. The film stars the voices of Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll, Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars, and Buddy Hackett.

Moana (PG)

Moana (also known as Vaiana or Oceania in some markets) is a 2016 American computer-animated musical adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The 56th Disney animated feature film, it was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, co-directed by Chris Williams and Don Hall, and produced by Osnat Shurer, with a screenplay written by Jared Bush, and a story by Musker, Clements, Williams, Hall, Pamela Ribon, and the writing team of Aaron and Jordan Kandell.

Free Willy (PG)

“Free Willy” tells the story of a boy and his whale, and if that sounds like an unwieldy adaptation of the sturdy old formula about a boy and his dog, it is. Whales are not as charismatic as dogs, not as easily trained, and cannot be hugged.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (NR)

The story begins in 1866, a mysterious sea monster is sighted by ships of several nations; an ocean liner is also damaged by the creature. The United States government finally assembles an expedition in New York City to track down and destroy the menace. Professor Pierre Aronnax is a noted French marine biologist and narrator of the story happens to be in New York at the time and is a recognized expert in his field, he is issued a last-minute invitation to join the expedition, and he accepts. Canadian master harpoonist Ned Land and Aronnax’s faithful assistant Conseil are also brought on board. The expedition sets sail from Brooklyn aboard a naval ship, the Abraham Lincoln, which travels down around the tip of South America and into the Pacific Ocean. After much fruitless searching, the monster is found, and the ship charges into battle. During the fight, the ship’s steering is damaged, and the three are thrown overboard. They find themselves stranded on the “hide” of the creature, only to discover to their surprise that it is a large metal construct. They are quickly captured and brought inside the vessel, where they meet its enigmatic creator and commander, Captain Nemo. The rest of the story follows the adventures of the men aboard the submarine, the Nautilus, which was built in secrecy and now roams the seas free of any land-based government.

Finding Nemo (G)



Finding Nemo is a 2003 American computer-animated adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Directed by Andrew Stanton with co-direction by Lee Unkrich, the screenplay was written by Stanton, Bob Peterson, and David Reynolds from a story by Stanton. The film stars the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe, and Geoffrey Rush. It tells the story of an overprotective clownfish named Marlin who, along with a regal blue tang named Dory, searches for his missing son Nemo. Along the way, Marlin learns to take risks and comes to terms with Nemo taking care of himself.

(Flyer provided in a press release from the City of Plainview)





For information, call Tori at 806.293.4000, email fair@plainviewtx.org or visit www.plainviewtx.org or Facebook – Fair Theater.

(Press release from the City of Plainview)