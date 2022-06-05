PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Beach Bash on Broadway, a free family event, is scheduled for Friday evening, June 24th in downtown Plainview.

Festivities will kick off at 5:00 p.m. with a wine and beer tasting until 7:00 p.m. Tasting options include Bar Z Winery, Farmhouse Winery, Pondaseta Brewing Co., Cactus Alley / Mago Negro Brewery Co. and Bolen Vineyards. Advanced tickets are available at the Plainview Chamber of Commerce (1906 W. 5th St.) and It’s A Girl Thing (111 E. 7th St.). Tickets may also be purchased the evening of the event at The Radiant Lily (731 Broadway St.) or any of the tasting locations. Tasting tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit Downtown Plainview Holiday Lights Program.

Food trucks offering with a variety of food options will be located downtown that evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. Scheduled food trucks include Stix, Spud Truck, El Mercadito, Kurbside Treats, Rejino Barbeque, Texas Mac Shack and Burning Tree BBQ.

Most Downtown Plainview merchants will also be open until 7:00 p.m. for shopping and several will host the wine and beer tasting in their shop.

Later that evening, Chad Miller & the Good Fortune Band will be bringing a unique blend of classic rock, country, and Americana music to downtown Plainview from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The up-and-coming Texas Country/Red Dirt/Americana band is based out of Lubbock and includes Chad Miller on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Thomas Walker on lead guitar and vocals, Jody Miller on drums and vocals, and Joel Smith on bass. Chad formed the band in March of 2017, and they released their first full-length, 10-song album in July of 2020. The Good Fortune’s original material combines a rock n’ roll band feel with country and blues guitar work, catchy lyrics and a touch of twang.

The Beach Bash on Broadway is organized by volunteers including Terra James/Hello Baby, Beckah Hunt/Betty Faye Beauty Bar, Andrea Glenn/The Rusty Rose, Emily Parker/Higgenbotham Insurance, Martha McKay/Glamma’s Kitchen, Stephanie Boedeker/The Radiant Lily & Miss Kitty’s Boutique, Bonnie Kate Olson/The Studio 8th and Ranada Jack/Santa’s Mercantile & More.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Plainview)

For more information, contact Terra James at 806.685.4458, Andrea Glenn at 806.296.9898 or Beckah Hunt at 806.685.6443.

(Press release from the City of Plainview)