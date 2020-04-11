Plainview’s Main Street Program featured in the TMSP’s Spring 2020 newsletter

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview/Plainview Main Street Program:

The Plainview Main Street Program was recently featured in the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Main Street Program newsletter, MS Matters.

Texas jumped in as one of the first six states in the country to have a Main Street Program. Currently celebrating its 40th Anniversary as a program, the Texas Main Street Program is spotlighting Texas charter Main Street communities that still participate today – Hillsboro, Seguin, Eagle Pass and Plainview.

Plainview is featured in the Spring 2020 issue and can be found at https://www.thc.texas.gov/public/upload/MS Matters spring.pdf or by searching Main Street Matters and clicking on 2020 Spring Issue.

For more information about the Plainview Main Street Program, call 806-296-1119.

(News release from the City of Plainview/Plainview Main Street Program)