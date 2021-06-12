Plainview’s Main Street Program receives 2021 Main Street America accreditation

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview Main Street Program has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

The Main Street Program Board’s performance is annually evaluated by the City of Plainview Main Street Program and Texas Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

The Main Street Program has seen more than $125,000 in private investment in downtown during 2020 as well as the beginning of the $2.4 million downtown streetscape project. The Board continues to coordinate 2nd Saturday, the regular recurring event created to attract economic activity downtown. Furthermore, the Board is working on additional downtown murals, updated historic standards and a larger holiday celebration.

“It is an honor to have the hard work of our Main Street Board, volunteers, property and business owners and those interested in downtown recognized for their hard work,” said Melinda Brown, Main Street Manager. “None of this would be possible without the City Council’s support of the program and the dedication of our volunteers.”

ABOUT CITY OF PLAINVIEW MAIN STREET

The Main Street Program works to utilize public and private efforts to encourage investment; enhance cultural diversity; preserve the architectural integrity of historic downtown; develop tourism; and promote businesses.

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $89.57 billion in new public and private investment, generated 687,321 net new jobs and 154,435 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 303,836 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit www.mainstreet.org.

