Plainview’s new iconic mural is officially complete

LUBBOCK, Texas — Finishing touches on Plainview’s new downtown mural are officially complete.

The mural which reads ‘Welcome to downtown Plainview” reflects images of agriculture, school spirit, Jimmy Dean and other characteristics of Plainview.

Phyllis Wall, President of the Plainview Downtown Association, said the effort to adopt the mural started in the spring of 2019. Wall said her association was able to receive a ten-thousand-dollar grant through the Plainview Area Endowment.

“We wanted to highlight the entire community knowing that downtown revitalization is key to our community thriving,” said Wall. “This is our very first opportunity to invite people to come downtown through the arts.”

Alfonso Garcia, the artist, said at 18 feet high and 144 feet wide, the mural was the largest project he had ever painted. He said he started painting on the wall in June, but due to the pandemic had paused on the project for a couple of months.

Garcia said the mural was an effort that members of his family, including his daughter, helped him paint, which can be noted by the signatures printed on the bottom right-hand side of the mural.

“It was a good, nice gift to keep people’s hopes up. It’s all going to be OK someday,” said Garcia, “I’m proud of it, and I think everybody will enjoy it.”