Plainview’s Red, White & Moo Milk Fest cancelled due to COVID-19

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Red, White & Moo Committee is saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Red, White & Moo Festival and Parade scheduled for July 4th due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. On guidance from the CDC and Texas DSHS, large gatherings are still discouraged.

“We will miss celebrating dairy month and the fourth with the community,” says Bernadette Mulliken, Red, White & Moo Committee Member. “We are grateful so many join us for the celebration and for the safety of our participants, we have chosen to cancel this year. We look forward to celebrating next year.”

The celebration began in 2007 as a celebration of June as National Dairy month. In 2015, the Red, White & Moo committee partnered with City of Plainview for the 4th of July celebrations. Red, White & Moo committee members are families from local dairies including Pauline de Vos, Barbara Bouma, Christina Ruijne, Stephanie Bouma and JuLea Bouma.

(News release from the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains