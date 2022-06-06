PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Planview:

The Red, White & Moo Freedom Parade & Milk Fest, along with various other activities, will be held on Saturday, July 2nd at the Courthouse Lawn in downtown Plainview.

Activities will begin with the Red, White & Moo Freedom Parade at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin at 11th & Ash and head south to Broadway Park (SE 1st & Ash).

Prizes will be given for the Best Decorated Entry and People’s Choice Award. Parade watchers will take a photo of their favorite entry and post it on the Red, White & Moo Facebook page. People will be able to vote until midnight July 2nd. The winners will be announced on the Red, White & Moo Facebook page at noon on Tuesday, July 5th.

Downtown Plainview /Main Street will be coordinating the parade and participants are welcome. For more information or to pick up an entry form, contact Tori Huddleston at 806.293.4000 or thuddleston@plainviewtx.org. Participants may also visit www.plainviewtx.org for a form.

Following the parade, the Red, White & Moo Milk Fest will be held on the Courthouse lawn from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Activities will include music, bouncy houses, mobile dairy classroom, petting zoo, face painting, food trucks and of course, free ice cream, milk and cheese.

The event is organized by the Red, White & Moo Committee, consisting of local dairies including Grand View Dairy, Fox Dairy, Legacy Farms, Dairy Fountain and Descanso Dairy. It has been held for more than ten years and is celebrated across the country in June for National Dairy Month. Along with the local dairies, Dairy Max and Southwest Dairy Farmers also support the efforts of the Red, White & Moo Festival.

For more information, contact Downtown Plainview at 293-4000 or 296-1119 or visit our Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/redwhitemoomilkfest.

