POST, Texas — Garza County Judge Lee Norman confirmed late Friday afternoon certain details about getting the Giles W Dalby Correctional Facility certified under Texas jail standards. The move puts the facility on a path to remaining open when a federal contract for prison inmates runs out.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has been the main customer of the Dalby unit, which sends inmates to Management and Training Corporation (MTC), which in turn houses the prisoners inside Dalby.

In February, Judge Norman announced the BOP would phase out the contract, meaning at the end of June, Dalby would be empty, and jobs would be lost. The plan now is to rescue roughly 200 jobs.

Judge Norman told EverythingLubbock.com that a portion of the facility was recertified by state regulators as a county jail. That allows Dalby to house county inmates from other places in Texas. But the remaining portion of the facility can house federal inmates, he said, if the opportunity arises in the future.

Judge Norman will hold a press conference Monday at 2:00 p.m., providing more details and thanking the South Plains Association of Governments, Senator Charles Perry, Representative Dustin Burrows, and Congressman Jodey Arrington.

EverythingLubbock.com will make plans to provide more information after the Monday press conference.