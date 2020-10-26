One dead in plane crash near 37th and Avenue A

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died in a plane crash just after 4:00 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of E 37th Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Police confirmed the plane did catch on fire and possibly crashed into a home. No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said this in a release:

Around 4pm, a small, single engine plane crashed in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of E 37th St. The plane was on fire. LFR extinguished the fire containing it to the plane. There was damage to the fence and no damage to the house. There is 1 confirmed fatality. There were no injuries to any persons around the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

A perimeter was set up around the home.

Avenue A was shut down in the north and southbound lanes, as well as 35th Street and Avenue A, according to police.

The original callout was for 37th and Avenue A. The LBK Alert said 39th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Nexstar/Staff)