Plane crash results in minor injuries near Lamesa, DPS says

LAMESA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pilot suffered minor injuries in a plane crash Friday evening along the Dawson/Borden county line, 15 miles east of Lamesa.

“The pilot was flying from Addison … to Hobbs,” DPS said. “The pilot was attempting to land at the Lamesa airport to re-fuel. While descending the pilot lost control of the plane and crash landed.”

DPS said there were high winds at the time. The pilot was identified as Dennis Harrington, 70, of Hobbs. The plane was described as a PA22 TripAcer.