LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were on scene after a plane made an emergency landing near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Wednesday, the Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

The single-engine aircraft was found in a field half of a mile east of the Shallowater Airport, per LFR. It was on its wheels.

There was one person on board the plane. There were no injuries, LFR said.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, there was a partial power loss on the aircraft.