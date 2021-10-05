Plane took off from Lubbock, crashed in Georgia, two dead now identified

LUBBOCK, Texas – A plane crash was deadly on Tuesday morning, according to multiple media reports including one from the Associated Press when a plane crashed near Thomson, Georgia.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport just after 2:00 a.m. (Central). The plane went missing about 5:45 a.m. (Eastern).

The Federal Aviation Administration later also confirmed that the flight originated from Lubbock.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office identified the crash victims as Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills, AZ and Claude Duschesne, 63, of El Paso.

Nexstar affiliate WJBF reported, “The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the wreckage of the aircraft was located in a privately owned field …”

There have been conflicting reports as to whether this was a business jet or a cargo plane. A brief statement from the FAA described it as a business jet.

While the AP reported at least one person died, WJBF reported, “The coroner says two people were killed.”

Paul McCorkle, an eyewitness, said, “It was very evident that it was real low to the ground. It had hit pine trees that were maybe 40 feet tall. … The plane was mighty low, and it was still over a half a mile from the airport.”

Nexstar affiliate KTSM reported the plane’s home base was in El Paso, and it was owned by Pak West. KTSM reached out to Sierra West Airlines – the parent company of Pak West – for comment, who responded with no comment at this time.

NTSB is investigating the Oct. 5, 2021, crash of a Dassault Falcon 20 near Thomson, Georgia. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 5, 2021

Data from the National Weather Service indicated there were thunderstorms in Georgia. The plane went through those storms and came out the other side at the time of the crash. The automated weather observing system (AWOS) at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport reported overcast conditions at the time of the crash.

Near Thomson, Georgia, image from WJBF (Nexstar/Staff)

See the video link below. This is a breaking news story which has been updated several times.

The following is a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

A Dassault Falcon business jet crashed near Wrightsboro Road in Thomson, Ga., around 5:44 a.m. local time today. Two people were aboard. The plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.