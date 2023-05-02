LUBBOCK, Texas — Planet Fitness announced in a press release on Monday its return of the High School Summer Pass program for students ages 14-19 starting May 15 through August 31.

According to the press release, students could “work out for free at any of its 2,400 Planet Fitness locations” including the 2 locations which are located at 5005 Marsha Sharp Freeway and 3249 50th Street).

Pre-registration started on May 1 and the program will officially kick off on May 16.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to a Planet Fitness location in Lubbock and learned that students can still register for the program after it has started.

According to the general manager at the 50th Street location, current members that are between the ages 14-19 can also take advantage of the summer program offer.

Students who are interested in the free summer program can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register.