LUBBOCK, Texas — Plans to shift traffic along Farm-to-Market Road 2641 (Regis Street) have been delayed due to inclement weather, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT planned to move traffic from northern half of the roadway onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half on Thursday, September 1.

However, the recent rainfall will postpone those plans.

TxDOT said it will attempt the operation again next week, weather permitting.

The traffic shift is part of a project making improvements to the FM 2641/I-27 intersection and include replacing the current asphalt pavement on FM 2461 with a concrete surface, reconstructing the intersection medians and signalizing the intersection.