Planned Parenthood clinic to open in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas announced on Thursday that a new location would host a press conference to announce the opening of a new clinic on Friday, October 23.

According to a release, the clinic is now accepting in-person and telemedicine healthcare appointments for patients seeking various healthcare services. According to their website, they are booking appointments for Monday, October 26 at the earliest.

The release also said that medical and surgical abortion services would not be provided until, “a later point during the year ahead.”

Read the release from PPGT below:

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is hosting a press conference to announce the opening of a new Lubbock health center.

The Planned Parenthood Lubbock Health Center is now accepting in-person and telemedicine healthcare appointments for patients seeking the following healthcare services:

breast and cervical cancer screenings

full range of birth control (including IUDs and implants)

testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

HIV tests

PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission

treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections

annual well checks

HPV and flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services

Medication and surgical abortion services will be provided at a later point during the year ahead.

All are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance or documentation status, income level, where they live or who they love. Planned Parenthood is proud to be a trusted resource for LGBTQ patients. Planned Parenthood is proud to be part of Lubbock’s friendly, diverse community.

Affordable healthcare services: Uninsured patients may be eligible for patient assistance funding for birth control; breast and cervical cancer screenings; STI testing and treatment; and HPV vaccines to prevent certain types of cancer