Planned Parenthood opens Lubbock clinic

LUBBOCK, TX — Planned Parenthood opened their new Lubbock location Friday, despite facing a lot of opposition from lawmakers and conservative groups in the area.

Protesters stood outside the doors of Planned Parenthood as the new Lubbock clinic announced the opening of its doors.

“Families are healthier and communities are healthier when Planned Parenthood is part of the community,” said President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Ken Lambrecht

Lubbock’s original Planned Parenthood closed in 2013 as a result of Texas law. With the opening of this newest location, they have faced much opposition.

“I am pro-life, I don’t want Planned Parenthood in our community and I think there is a much better alternative to a problem pregnancy,” said Mayor Dan Pope.

Senator Charles Perry has been very vocal about not wanting the organization to come to Lubbock, even starting a petition in July for Lubbock to become a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

The city ordinance was filed, but it was not passed as it contradicted state law.

“In fact, the state constitution speaks very clearly that municipalities are not to create laws extending medical privileges, so that where I am in Planned Parenthood,” said Mayor Pope.

But Planned Parenthood won’t offer abortion services until next year. For now, they will provide cancer screenings, STI testing, and contraceptives to the Lubbock community.

“We are experts in health care, we are experts in education and we are part of the health care safety net,” said Lambrecht.

And Planned Parenthood said that no matter the pushback, they are here to stay in Lubbock for the long run.

“We trust women to make their healthcare decisions and we believe that politicians do not have a place in this conversation,” said Lambrecht.

Planned Parenthood has already started taking appointments, with the first patients being seen on Monday, October 26th. This Planned Parenthood location is the 24th in the state of Texas.