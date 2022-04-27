LUBBOCK, Texas – Planned Parenthood recently received a Title X Federal grant from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Title X is the only federal grant that is focused on making reproductive health care services available to low-income and uninsured community members.

“This is a grant that’s intended to help people access birth control for planning and spacing their pregnancies and also designed to help people access sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment,” said Sarah Wheat, External Affairs Director with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Lubbock county has not seen Title X funds in almost 10 years.

“There is a real gap in the community right now for having access if you are uninsured and if you’re low income, so we’re really pleased to be able to expand access to these services. Texas has among the highest uninsured rates in the country,” said Wheat.

Planned Parenthood hopes to bridge a health care gap that those below the poverty level experience.

“We’ve served more than 2000 people in and around Lubbock, and of that 2000, 84% are at or below the 200% of the federal poverty level and a majority of those people served are between ages 18 and 29,” said Angela Martinez, the health center manager of Planned Parenthood in Lubbock.

Title X will allow individuals quicker and easier access to medical care as opposed to Medicaid.

“Some of the changes that are being brought forth allow for black and brown and marginalized communities to receive health care that they couldn’t receive normally. Some of those people have Medicaid, and those clients have called me and said that there’s a 6 to 8 month wait just to see your provider. That’s not acceptable,” said Ladereka Carter, Owner and CEO of Carter Comprehensive Birth.

Planned Parenthood is working to provide resources and services for the underserved community in Lubbock through Title X funds.

“We’re going to really have a chance to make sure that patients get the health care that they need regardless of their income status and regardless of whether they’re insured,” said Wheat.