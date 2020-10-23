Planned Parenthood says Lubbock appoints available, abortions start in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas held a press conference Friday morning at 3716 22nd Place in Lubbock.

Ken Lambrecht, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, said the Lubbock location makes 24 centers in Texas.

“We are thrilled to now be here in Lubbock,” Lambrecht said. “All are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance, documentation status, income level, where you live or who you love.”

Lambrecht said the center is funded privately with donors. Appointments can be made online.

Planned Parenthood said the services include:

breast and cervical cancer screenings

full range of birth control (including IUDs and implants)

testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

HIV tests

PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission

treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections

annual well checks

HPV and flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services

Medication and surgical abortion services will be started in 2021 at the Lubbock location.

“Planned Parenthood is also committed to providing and protecting access to safe, legal abortion services,” Lambrecht said. “We are a trusted provider of medication and surgical abortion – a respected advocate for abortion access in the United States and in Texas.”

“We believe the right of all people to make their own health care decisions. We trust women to make their health care decisions, and we believe politicians do not have a place in this conversation.”

Angela Martinez, Manager, Planned Parenthood Lubbock Health Center, also spoke. Marilyn Mathew, a third-year medical student at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and founder of the Students for Choice local chapter, also spoke.

Use the video player above to watch a replay of the press conference.

State Senator Charles Perry and others have opposed the opening of a Planned Parenthood center in Lubbock. More than 7,000 signatures were collected in support of an ordinance in Lubbock that would declare abortion illegal.