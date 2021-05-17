Planned Parenthood sues the City of Lubbock over abortion ordinance

This Oct. 23, 2020, photo provided by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas shows the new Planned Parenthood health center in Lubbock, Texas. (Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas via The AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas filed a lawsuit against the City of Lubbock Monday over the recently passed Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance, according to court records.

The ordinance, which was approved in an election May 1 and will go into effect June 1, bans abortion in Lubbock city limits.

The lawsuit seeks “declaratory and injunctive relief,” which would declare the ordinance invalid and stop it from going into effect.

According to court documents, the nonprofit has asked the court to declare the ordinance invalid under both the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Texas law, and prevent the City from enforcing the ordinance.

“The Ordinance’s obvious purpose is to prevent Plaintiffs from providing abortions in Lubbock,” the lawsuit states, “depriving anyone in the Lubbock area who wants an abortion of access to a safe and legal abortion. And that will be its effect.”

The lawsuit said after the ordinance passed, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Lubbock had to cancel all abortion-related appointments to avoid potential liability.

The civil lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.