Plans underway for the 30th Annual 4th on Broadway celebration

Planning for the 30th anniversary 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park is underway. Since its humble beginnings by a committee of downtown churches in 1991, the event has become a go-to summer celebration for thousands of West Texans.

This year’s theme is “United We Stand.”

Applications for parade entries as well as merchandise and food vendors are available online. Volunteer applications are also readily available online.

Don Caldwell, Broadway Festivals, Inc. president, says it is not too early to be planning for the parade or for volunteering a group to help out with the festivities. He encourages any

church, school, college, civic and other organizations to get involved in volunteering.

“It’s the volunteers who make it run so smoothly,” Caldwell said. “It’s a great way to get involved in the community, and we need hundreds of people! There is a place for everyone who wants to pitch in to help.”

Areas requiring volunteers include parking lot attendants, photographers, information booths and data collection. Volunteers also are needed to work with the platinum sponsor, Coca Cola, in its booths throughout the event.

Steering committee volunteers also are essential, Caldwell said. Those cover areas like research, kids’ area, logistics, signage, eating competition, volunteer center, music/vendor liaison and the picnic in the park.

“Steering committee members basically help us organize each area, come up with new ideas on what could be fun, or done better, and recruit volunteers to man each area during the event,” he added.

To learn more about this year’s 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park or to sign up to participate in the various events, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com or call 806-749-2929.

