PLAY BALL: Southwest Little League holding registration event Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Southwest Little League announced they will be holding registration for the new baseball season at D-BAT Lubbock on Saturday, January 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 6104 45th St., the registration event is for students who live in the SWLL boundaries or attend a school in SWLL boundaries.

Those schools include Honey, Maedgen, Miller, Nat Williams, Overton, Parsons, Rush, Stewart, Waters, Wheelock, Roscoe Wilson, Evans, Hutchinson, and Smylie Wilson.

CLICK HERE to see if your child qualifies.

If you can’t make it on Saturday, there will be additional in-person sign-up opportunities at Cardinals Sports Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday- 1/11

Saturday- 1/18

Saturday- 1/25

Saturday- 2/1

Saturday- 2/8

Online registration is already open. CLICK HERE to register online.

There is a $10 discount if you can get registered before January 6.