Play by Design reveals new design for Legacy Play Village

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, Play by Design, a playground design company from Ithaca, New York visited kids in Lubbock to help design a new play area for the Legacy Play Village.

Laura Sehn, playground designer, said getting kids input on the area is important.

“When kids are little, they don’t have rules yet. So just taking their ideas is.. you end up with such creative fun places,” Stehn said.

The kids drew their own designs to show to Sehn. Some of the kids’ designs included castles, water slides and a special elevator that requires a special button to use.

Legacy Play Village is currently closed due to vandalism and maintenance issues. The playground has been closed since Aug. 2018.

“Materials that we use will be a lot easier to clean so if someone spray paints something, you’ll just be able to pressure wash it off,” Sehn said.

Ofelia Martinez said she would take her kids to the playground when it was still open and shared many memories there.

“They just enjoyed it, and they didn’t want to ever leave,” Martinez said. “They were very disappointed when I brought them one time and it was closed.”

Martinez said she is excited for the new playground to open.

“I’ve been excited…a paradise for kids,” Martinez said.

Sehn said the project will be completed in October 2020. The project will cost between $500,000 to $1,000,000 as it is one of their larger projects.

Design for new Legacy Play Village

According to Sehn, volunteers will build the project in six days. The playground will also be funded through donations and sponsorships.

The new design will include a merry-go-round, a castle-themed play area, and artwork.

Sehn also mentioned the splash pad is not off the table since so many children asked for one.